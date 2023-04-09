How NBA Playoff Standings Look After Regular-Season Finales

It took nearly six months and 82 games, but the NBA playoff field firmly cemented into place Sunday with the end of the regular season.

While a majority of teams already knew their playoff destiny, like the Boston Celtics who sat all their regulars in their win over the Atlanta Hawks, there were other squads still jockeying for seeding on the final day, especially in the tightly contested Western Conference.

But this is how the playoff standings shook out once all was said and done along with what the first-round matchups will look like.

Eastern Conference

1. Milwaukee Bucks (58-24)

2. Boston Celtics (57-25)

3. Philadelphia 76ers (54-28)

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31)

5. New York Knicks (47-35)

6. Brooklyn Nets (45-37)

7. Miami Heat (44-38)

8. Atlanta Hawks (41-41)

9. Toronto Raptors (41-41)

10. Chicago Bulls (40-42)

Here’s the first-round matchups in the Eastern Conference with the Bucks and Celtics having to wait to until middle of the week to find out their opponents due to the play-in tournament.

Play-in: No. 7 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks

Play-in: No. 9 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks