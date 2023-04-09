Red Sox Rumors: Bobby Dalbec To Join Boston Before Series Vs. Rays

Bobby Dalbec reportedly will join the Red Sox in Tampa Bay as Boston gets set to open a four-game series against the undefeated Rays.

MassLive’s Christopher Smith on Sunday evening was the first to report that Dalbec will join the Red Sox and the Boston Herald’s Gabrielle Starr confirmed Smith’s report. The Red Sox had not yet made any official roster moves at the time of the reports, and reportedly will not do so until Monday, if needed.

The development comes just a few hours after Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall left Boston’s 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers with a wrist injury. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game the organization didn’t yet have any updates with Duvall undergoing X-rays on his wrist. Cora said the Red Sox would know more Monday.

Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford shared how the team is hoping it doesn’t turn out to be as bad as it looks.

As it relates to Dalbec, the infielder is 6-for-23 (.261) with a .879 OPS in 10 games for Triple-A Worcester. He was one of Boston’s last roster cuts ahead of Opening Day.