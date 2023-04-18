New Patriots O-Line Coach Offers Initial Thoughts On Cole Strange

'A guy that gives tremendous effort'

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cole Strange experienced an uneven rookie season with the Patriots, but Adrian Klemm loves what he’s seen from the young offensive guard.

Reportedly hired to coach offensive line, Klemm met with reporters on Tuesday for the first time since joining New England in early February. He touched on a variety of topics, including the challenge of getting the O-line back on track following an extremely disappointing showing in 2022 under Matt Patricia and Billy Yates.

Klemm also was asked about Strange, who was selected by the Patriots in the first round of last year’s NFL draft. Strange started in every game as a rookie left guard and, despite struggling against larger defensive linemen, finished his freshman campaign on a high note.

“Without going into details, a guy that gives tremendous effort,” Klemm said of Strange. “And just super athletic and he cares and it’s important to him. I’m excited to work with him and excited based on the things I’ve seen on film.”

Strange’s athleticism came as advertised last season, with the Chatanooga product showing the kind of explosiveness and intensity that made him such an interesting prospect. But his relative lack of lower-body strength led to issues against stout interior linemen.

As such, Klemm and the Patriots coaching staff will be tasked with finding the right balance of helping Strange add strength and size without sacrificing quickness.

