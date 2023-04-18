Will Patriots Target Any Of These Bill O’Brien Disciples In Draft?

FOXBORO, Mass. — When you’re preparing to add college players to your roster through the NFL draft, it helps to have someone on staff who coached — and coached against — dozens of them just last season.

That’s another benefit Bill O’Brien has brought to the Patriots since his January return to New England.

O’Brien’s primary goal is reviving the Patriots’ offense after last year’s Matt Patricia/Joe Judge-led disaster. But New England’s new offensive coordinator also has been able to provide a unique perspective ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft after serving in that same role at Alabama for the past two seasons.

“Here the last couple years at Alabama, he knows those players very well,” director of player personnel Matt Groh said Tuesday in his pre-draft news conference at Gillette Stadium. “And then he’s in the SEC, where there’s a lot of good players.

“So to be able to pick his brain on certain things — look, I certainly don’t have all the answers. We’re trying to figure out as much information about these guys going into the draft as we can, and Coach O’Brien, he’s a wealth of knowledge and has been a really, really good friend and resource for myself.”

O’Brien, who also spoke with reporters Tuesday for the first time since his hiring, was quick to note he’s “not an expert on all of college football from 2022.” But he can offer insight into one of the nation’s premier programs.

“I have a good grasp on the guys at Alabama, (and) I think a lot of them are really good, obviously,” O’Brien said. “I have a grasp on some of the teams we played in the SEC.”