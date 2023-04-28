Patriots Trade 14th Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft To Steelers

Another draft-day trade for New England

1 hours ago

The surprise of absolutely no one, the Patriots traded down in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

New England sent the 14th overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for the 17th pick in the first round and the 120th overall pick, which is a fourth-rounder. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, offensive tackle Broderick Jones and receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zay Flowers were among the players on the board when the Patriots made the trade.

