Should the Falcons Have Taken RB Bijan Robinson With the 8th Pick? by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The NFL Draft is always a time of excitement, speculation, and debate among football fans and experts. One of the most hotly contested topics in the 2023 draft was the selection of Bijan Robinson, the first running back off the board, by the Atlanta Falcons.

Many were surprised that the Falcons opted for a running back in the top ten instead of addressing their defensive needs or taking advantage of the deep quarterback class in this year’s draft. Warren Sharp, a prominent NFL analyst, expressed his disappointment in the pick, noting that while the Falcons have a capable rushing attack, their defense is lacking and needs to be addressed.

It’s no secret that the Falcons have struggled on defense in recent years, and Sharp’s concerns are valid. The team ranked near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories last season, allowing an average of 31.4 points per game. While they have made some moves to shore up their defense in free agency, many experts believe they still have a long way to go.

On the other hand, the Falcons have a potent offense, and their new head coach Arthur Smith is known for creating efficient running attacks. The team already has a stable of talented running backs, including Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, and Mike Davis. Robinson’s addition to the roster could certainly add another dimension to their ground game and help the Falcons control the clock and keep their defense off the field.

However, as Sharp points out, the Falcons had other needs to address in this draft, particularly on defense. Christian Gonzalez and several talented edge rushers were still on the board when the Falcons made their pick, and it’s unclear why they chose to bypass them in favor of a running back.

It remains to be seen how Robinson will perform in Atlanta’s offense and whether the team will be able to improve on their lackluster defense from last season. But one thing is sure: the debate surrounding this pick will continue for years to come, and only time will tell whether the Falcons made the right decision.