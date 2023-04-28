The Philadelphia Eagles Have Done Their Research On Jalen Carter by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Jalen Carter as their top pick in the 2023 NFL draft. According to insiders, the team has closely monitored the defensive tackle’s progress for several days and cleared him for selection. Carter, who played college football for Georgia, is known for his outstanding skills in the three-technique, a position currently occupied by Eagles veteran Fletcher Cox.

Many experts believe that Carter has the potential to become a star in the NFL, but there are also concerns about his maturity and off-field behavior. However, the Eagles seem confident in handling him, having conducted extensive psychological testing and research on the player. In addition, the team has a good relationship with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who has vouched for Carter’s character.

Despite the risks involved, the Eagles traded up with the Chicago Bears, going from tenth to ninth to ensure they got their man. This move has surprised some observers, who expected the team to focus on other positions of need. However, those in the know say that Carter was the best player available and that the Eagles had been planning this move for some time.

Only time will tell whether Carter will live up to expectations in the NFL, but one thing is clear: the Philadelphia Eagles believe in his potential and are willing to take a chance on him. As the team rebuilds the D-line and looks to make another deep playoff run, they will count on Carter as a critical part of their future success.