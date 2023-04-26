Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Posed ‘Good Sign’ Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox have had no issue getting runs up on the board against the Baltimore Orioles.

In the series opener, four runs in three innings weren’t enough. But in the second of three on Tuesday night, seven runs in the first three innings propelled Boston to an 8-6 victory over the Orioles.

Boston’s lineup ran Orioles starter Kyle Bradish off the mound, getting the righty for seven earned runs through just 2 1/3 innings pitched. And while that alone was impressive to see, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was much more satisfied with the fact that the weight of Boston’s scoring production didn’t fall on the shoulders of its usual contributors.

“We put the ball in play, which is important,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “After that, we didn’t do much until late. But (Triston) Casas put good at-bats, Reese (McGuire) put the ball in play, got a hit. (Masataka) Yoshida getting on base. It was a good, typical game for us. I’m glad that it wasn’t Alex (Verdugo) and Raffy (Devers). It was the other guys so that’s a good sign.”

Baltimore kept Red Sox hitters at bay through innings four to seven, yet the early rally benefited Boston heavily. In the bottom of the ninth, the Orioles threatened, scoring five runs, all charged to reliever Kaleb Ort, who entered the contest out of the bullpen with an 8-1 at that point.

“It just happened that Kaleb didn’t have good location,” Cora said, per NESN. “… We had to go to the big gun (Kenley Jansen).”

Here are more notes from Tuesday night’s Red Sox-Orioles game: