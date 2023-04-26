Red Sox Wrap: Corey Kluber Helps Boston Avoid Sweep Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox bounced back, defeating the Orioles, 8-6, Tuesday night at Camden Yards in the second of their three-game series.
The Red Sox improved to 13-12 on the season while the Orioles dropped to 15-8.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Corey Kluber, winless through his first four starts with the Red Sox, showed a different side to him in Baltimore.
Kluber contributed a much-improved outing, going five innings while allowing one run off six hits, walking none and striking out three. The 37-year-old, however, still wasn’t able to avoid the long ball. He’s now allowed seven total home runs to opposing offenses, including at least one in each of his five starting appearances for the Red Sox this season.
Nevertheless, Kluber’s showing against the Orioles still earned him his first victory in a Red Sox uniform, improving his record to 1-4.
Meanwhile, on the other side, the Red Sox lineup put together a sustainable offensive foundation. Boston began by knocking Orioles starter Kyle Bradish out of the game quickly, charging the right-hander with seven runs off eight hits and four walks through 2 1/3 innings before giving away to Baltimore’s bullpen.
The Red Sox survived a last-minute five-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning and are now positioned for a series win in Wednesday’s finale.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jarren Duran delivered the biggest swing of the night, hitting his first career grand slam to send Bradish back to Baltimore’s dugout. Duran finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBIs and continues to play big league-caliber defense in center field for the Red Sox. He also came just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
— Kluber was the strongest he’s been in a Red Sox uniform. He’s lasted five innings for the third time this season and rewarded Boston’s lineup, maintaining the lead before the bullpen closed it out for good.
— Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins gave Baltimore new life, blasting a grand slam off Red Sox reliever Kaleb Ort to bring the score within two runs in the ninth inning. Mullins finished 1-for-5 with 4 RBIs.
