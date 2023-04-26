Red Sox Wrap: Corey Kluber Helps Boston Avoid Sweep Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox bounced back, defeating the Orioles, 8-6, Tuesday night at Camden Yards in the second of their three-game series.

The Red Sox improved to 13-12 on the season while the Orioles dropped to 15-8.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Corey Kluber, winless through his first four starts with the Red Sox, showed a different side to him in Baltimore.

Kluber contributed a much-improved outing, going five innings while allowing one run off six hits, walking none and striking out three. The 37-year-old, however, still wasn’t able to avoid the long ball. He’s now allowed seven total home runs to opposing offenses, including at least one in each of his five starting appearances for the Red Sox this season.

Nevertheless, Kluber’s showing against the Orioles still earned him his first victory in a Red Sox uniform, improving his record to 1-4.

Meanwhile, on the other side, the Red Sox lineup put together a sustainable offensive foundation. Boston began by knocking Orioles starter Kyle Bradish out of the game quickly, charging the right-hander with seven runs off eight hits and four walks through 2 1/3 innings before giving away to Baltimore’s bullpen.