Shaquille O’Neal Amazingly Predicts Hawks Comeback Over Celtics

There isn’t a single person on the planet who could have predicted the ending of the Boston Celtics’ Game 5 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

Well, there was one.

The Celtics, who built a 12-point lead with under six minutes remaining in the matchup, saved one of their ugliest losses of the season for the worst time possible and allowed the Hawks to go on a 20-6 run to end the game Tuesday night at TD Garden. After still somehow managing to take the lead with under 0:10 remaining, Boston got to experience Trae Young’s brilliance first hand.

TRAE YOUNG FOR THE LEAD ? pic.twitter.com/3MPIdXJkjf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2023

The dagger three would become the game-winner after the Celtics failed to get a clean look off to end the game. It was an improbable comeback for a No. 7 Seed over a No. 2 seed. Someway, somehow, Shaquille O’Neal saw it coming.

.@SHAQ is guaranteeing a Hawks win ? pic.twitter.com/P2sacX4Adg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2023

“The Hawks are gonna win this game,” O’Neal exclaimed while Atlanta was down by eight points at halftime, per TNT’s coverage. “I guarantee!”