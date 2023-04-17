Red Sox Roster Moves: Jarren Duran Returns To Boston; Bobby Dalbec Down

The roster shuffle continues for the Red Sox ahead of their series finale with the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston on Monday morning recalled outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester, sending down infielder Bobby Dalbec to make room on the active roster. The Red Sox also formally activated Monday’s starter, Brayan Bello, off the injured list while designating reliever Jake Faria for assignment.

Duran will waste no time getting back into the big league action. He’ll play center field and bat ninth on Monday against the Angels. Duran had a solid spring training but has scuffled a bit early on at Worcester. He was hitting just .195 (8-for-41) in his first 11 games with the WooSox, but he did show some pop with five extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs while driving in six runs. He’s been very selective, too, walking 10 times already.

The young outfielder also swiped a pair of bases and it will be interesting to see if he uses his speed to try to take advantage of the increased emphasis on the running game.

Dalbec, meanwhile, heads back to the minors where he began the season. He went just 2-for-9 with five strikeouts in four games with the big club. Dalbec also made a brief appearance at shortstop as the Red Sox continue to shuffle the deck to address some injury issues, most notably Adam Duvall’s broken wrist.