Bruins Vs. Panthers Playoff Preview: Analysis, Predictions, X-Factors

Mike: The Panthers’ defense corps doesn’t lack big names, but unfortunately for Florida, this series will be played in 2023, Ekblad, for all his offensive prowess, is a liability in his own zone. They lean on Marc Staal in their own end, which worked a lot better a decade ago than it does now. And Radko Gudas could technically hit someone into next week, assuming he’s able to keep the player in front of him.

The Bruins, meanwhile, have No. 1 defensemen — McAvoy and Lindholm — split between their top two pairs and have the depth to pair them with partners that give Boston a legitimately stout two top pairings. The Bruins will dominate the series if this group wins its battle with the Florida forward group.

Advantage: Bruins

Gayle: The depth the Bruins have on defense is magnified by the fact that one of them is going to be sitting up on the 9th floor watching the game instead of lacing up their skates because the addition of Dmitry Orlov gives the Bruins three solid pairings that have been even more effective down the stretch because the players were able to rotate in and out to get some rest. Montgomery will have the ability to mix and match each game of the series since Orlov can play both sides and with Derek Forbort returning from injury, Montgomery will not need to rush him back into action.

The Bruins also boast the top three plus-minus skaters in the NHL, with Hampus Lindholm leading the league at plus-49. Gustav Forsling is the highest defenseman for Florida at plus-19.

Advantage: Bruins

GOALIES

Bruins Goaltenders

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Panthers Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Alex Lyon

Lauren: The Bruins had the best goalie tandem in the NHL all season with Swayman and Ullmark earning the William M. Jennings Trophy after Thursday’s finale against Canadiens. Ullmark is the runaway favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, and Swayman bounced back from a rough start to the beginning of the season. The Bruins have a very good problem between the pipes, but Lyon has emerged as the potential Game 1 starter for Florida despite having last year’s Vezina winner in Bobrovsky on its roster. Lyon went 6-1-1 in the Panthers’ final eight games and caught a bit of fire. We’ve seen goalies get hot in the playoffs against the Bruins and Lyon very well could do that. Bobrovsky, too, but it will be no easy task going against the offense that is the Bruins.

Advantage: Bruins

Mike: Bobrovsky is the most talented goaltender in the series on either side, but the fact that he basically lost his net to a 30-year-old journeyman tells you the depths of his struggles. If this was prime Bobrovsky, it might be a different story, but if the Panthers had either Ullmark or Swayman, they’d be starting this series. There’s really no other choice.

Gayle: The Bruins are the first team in NHL history to feature both a 40-win and 20-win goaltender in a regular season. Ullmark and Swayman have put the Black and Gold in a position to win every game and the postseason should not be any different.

The Panthers are one of two teams to beat the Bruins twice this year, but the first outing was with Spencer Knight between the pipes, and with him being out indefinitely, the Bruins won’t have the opportunity to exact revenge. Lyon may have gone 6-1-1 in Florida’s final eight games, but the six-year journeyman has zero playoff experience, which is something the Bruins can exploit.

Advantage: Bruins

X-FACTOR

Lauren: Tomas Nosek.

Nosek quietly has been having a successful season and has been an effective penalty killer and has made the most of his time on the ice — particularly at the faceoff dot. The Bruins will need him to carry his regular season performance into the playoffs and continue to bring a strong presence to the bottom six.

Mike: Derek Forbort

We haven’t seen him in a month, so it’s hard to say how he’ll look. But if he’s good to go, Forbort will be a huge addition, further lengthening the Bruins’ defensive depth not to mention the boost he adds on the penalty kill. The latter could be especially true against a top-10 Panthers power play.

Gayle: Taylor Hall

A healthy Hall can take over a line and/or a game, and he should be running one of Boston’s power play units which can use an upgrade. The Bruins will need him and his linemates, Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic or Tyler Bertuzzi, to return to the dominant third line they were prior to Hall’s injury.

PREDICTION

Lauren: Bruins in five.

The Panthers will give a good fight, but the Bruins will prove to be too much in the end.

Mike: Bruins in six.

This is going to seem more difficult than it should at times for the Bruins. Florida will, at times, be able to focus the talent that won them a Presidents’ Trophy last season and could still a game — or two. Ultimately, though, they can’t match Boston’s depth.

Gayle: Bruins in five.

The Panthers’ offense will put up some solid numbers, but the Bruins’ depth will catapult them to the next round.