Red Sox Wrap: Pitching Staff Helps Boston Complete Sweep Vs. Tigers

The Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 victory at Comerica Park.
Boston improved to 5-4 on the campaign while Detroit dropped to 2-7.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The one run allowed was the fewest allowed this season by the Red Sox, and they did so behind an impressive performance from the pitching staff. Boston’s group of relievers — John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen — combined to shut out the Tigers with four hits in four innings. Both Schreiber and Winckowski didn’t allow a hit with one strikeout each, throwing first-pitch strikes to five of the six batters they faced in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Boston’s bullpen ERA was 1.61 during the three-game series against Detroit, per the NESN broadcast.
The Red Sox were dealt a bit of a scare in the ninth inning when Jensen allowed the Tigers to load the bases with one out. However, the Red Sox closer induced a pop out and strikeout to end the game.
It came after a much-improved performance from starter Kutter Crawford, who allowed one run on five hits in five innings of work. Crawford threw 44 of his 65 pitches for strikes with six strikeouts.
It’s also worth noting Red Sox centerfielder Adam Duvall injured his wrist and left the game in the ninth inning. You can follow along with NESN.com for updates on Duvall with manager Alex Cora set to speak with reporters after the game.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Triston Casas (2-for-4, two RBIs, run) provided the Red Sox with some ninth-inning insurance as he stroked his second home run of the season against Tigers reliever Chasen Shreve. The 401-foot shot to right-center field was the second hit of the game for Casas, both of which came off Detroit left-handers.
— Crawford was far better in his second start of the season than he was in his first, when he allowed seven runs on eight hits in four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The only run allowed by Crawford came in the first inning after a pair of sloppy plays by the Red Sox defense, though the run was still earned.
— Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder reached base in three of his five plate appearances and made the most of them. Refsnyder recorded the game-winning RBI with a fifth-inning single and scored an insurance run in the seventh inning after a one-out walk.
WAGER WATCH
Casas had the third-shortest prices to hit a home run with the Red Sox first baseman entering Sunday’s contest +540 behind only Rafael Devers and the red-hot Adam Duvall. A $10 wager on FanDuel Sportsbook would have earned a $64 payout after the ninth-inning blast.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox will continue their seven-game road trip when they travel to Tampa Bay for their series-opener against the Rays on Monday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET and you can watch it live on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.