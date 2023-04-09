Red Sox Wrap: Pitching Staff Helps Boston Complete Sweep Vs. Tigers

The Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 victory at Comerica Park.

Boston improved to 5-4 on the campaign while Detroit dropped to 2-7.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The one run allowed was the fewest allowed this season by the Red Sox, and they did so behind an impressive performance from the pitching staff. Boston’s group of relievers — John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen — combined to shut out the Tigers with four hits in four innings. Both Schreiber and Winckowski didn’t allow a hit with one strikeout each, throwing first-pitch strikes to five of the six batters they faced in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Boston’s bullpen ERA was 1.61 during the three-game series against Detroit, per the NESN broadcast.

The Red Sox were dealt a bit of a scare in the ninth inning when Jensen allowed the Tigers to load the bases with one out. However, the Red Sox closer induced a pop out and strikeout to end the game.

It came after a much-improved performance from starter Kutter Crawford, who allowed one run on five hits in five innings of work. Crawford threw 44 of his 65 pitches for strikes with six strikeouts.

It’s also worth noting Red Sox centerfielder Adam Duvall injured his wrist and left the game in the ninth inning. You can follow along with NESN.com for updates on Duvall with manager Alex Cora set to speak with reporters after the game.