NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka ‘Prominent Candidate’ For This Job

Ime Udoka might not be without an NBA job for very much longer.

Udoka, who was officially replaced by Joe Mazzulla as Boston Celtics head coach in mid-February, is a “prominent candidate” to be the next head coach of the Rockets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday afternoon. Houston reportedly will not pick up the fourth-year option for current HC Stephen Silas, a Boston native who took on the role in October 2020.

The 45-year-old Udoka thrived in his first season as an NBA head coach, guiding the Celtics to the second seed in the Eastern Conference and coming within two wins of Boston’s 18th championship in franchise history. Roughly three months after coming up just short on basketball’s biggest stage, Udoka was issued a season-long suspension by the Celtics for violating team policies. Udoka, who reportedly had an improper relationship with a female Celtics staff member, did not resign after receiving his punishment but ultimately was relieved of his duties via Mazzulla’s promotion.

Should the Rockets hire Udoka, he’ll have an opportunity to potentially enter a very promising situation in Houston. The Rockets are one of three teams with a 14% chance to win the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which all but surely will be used on generational prospect Victor Wembanyama.

Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and ex-Los Angeles Lakers ahead coach Frank Vogel also are leading candidates for the Houston job, per Wojnarowski. Another addition to the list could be Nick Nurse, who would be in “serious consideration” if he moves on from the Toronto Raptors.