Red Sox Wrap: Twins’ Offensive Outpour Dooms Boston In 10-4 Loss

The Boston Red Sox fell back into the loss column, falling 10-4, to the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on Wednesday night in the second of their three-game series.

The Red Sox fell below the .500 mark, dropping to 9-10 on the season while the Twins improved to 11-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With a unique lineup, featuring six consecutive left-handed hitters, including rookie Enmanuel Valdez, who made his Major League Baseball debut, the Red Sox weren’t able to overcome their starting pitching.

Corey Kluber put Boston in a tough spot to navigate, allowing seven earned runs off six hits and two walks through five innings pitched. Kluber also allowed two home runs to Minnesota, raising his season total to six over the course of four starts in a Red Sox uniform.

And while the Red Sox lineup attempted to muster up a comeback rally, the Twins didn’t stop applying the pressure. Minnesotta collected nine base hits, including five for extra bases while going 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Boston’s first four hitters — Alex Verdugo, Ramiel Tapia, Justin Turner and Rafael Devers — in the batting order combined to go 0-for-16 as the Red Sox went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Boston lost its chance at a series sweep, but a win is still at play during Thursday’s finale.