Watch Brad Marchand, Tyler Bertuzzi Reverse Bruins Fortune Vs. Panthers

BOSTON — The Bruins have been known for their penalty kill, leading the league throughout the regular season, In the second period of Wednesday’s matchup with the Panthers, trailing 1-0, Boston made Florida pay.

With Hampus Lindholm in the box for tripping, Panthers forward Anthony Duclair accidentally fed a streaking Brad Marchand, who skated in unopposed and beat Alex Lyon far side for his second goal of the playoffs.

The Panthers would take the lead again, but it was short-lived.

On the man advantage, Tyler Bertuzzi potted his first of the postseason on a tip-in from Pavel Zacha and Dmitry Orlov.

The Bruins and Panthers entered the final frame of Game 2 of the best-of-seven first-round Stanley Cup playoff series knotted at two.