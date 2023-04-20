Bruins Wrap: Panthers Surge Past Boston With Strong Third Period In Game 2

BOSTON — For the second straight game, the Bruins were without their captain Patrice Bergeron in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Panthers on Wednesday. Florida took full advantage of Boston not having its best defensive forward on the ice and defeated the Bruins, 6-3, at TD Garden.

With Boston?s loss, the best-of-seven series is leveled at 1-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The return of Sam Bennett to Florida’s lineup gave the Panthers the added boost they were missing in Game 1. Florida clogged up the passing lanes and forced Boston to turn the puck over 15 times throughout the game.

After a scoreless first, Bennett got the scoring started just 1:42 into the second for his first of the postseason. The center missed the last month of the regular season with a lower-body injury and logged 16:15 minutes of ice time, registering three hits and seven shots on goal.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brandon Montour potted two goals for the Panthers in the third period, including the game-winner.

— Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the playoffs while the Bruins were shorthanded in the middle frame. The well=disciplined forward stayed out of the box while being manhandled by Florida defenseman Radko Gudas throughout the first period.