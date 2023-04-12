Thunder Vs. Pelicans Live Stream: Watch NBA Play-In Game Online, On TV

The Thunder and Pelicans will take part in a do-or-die matchup Wednesday night.

New Orleans and Oklahoma City, the Western Conference’s ninth and tenth seeds, respectively, are set to cap off the first round of NBA Play-in Tournament games at Smoothie King Center. The Thunder are limping into the play-in while the Pelicans are surging, with New Orleans needing to win its 11th of the last 16 games to earn the right to play the Minnesota Timberwolves for the eight and final seed.

New Orleans is a 5.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and the total is set at 226.5.

Here’s how to watch the Thunder-Pelicans matchup online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, April 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN