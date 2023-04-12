Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen Has Touching Reason He Wears No. 74

Kenley Jansen had an unconventional path to Major League Baseball, but the 35-year-old will never forget his roots.

The first episode of “My Story: Red Sox” will debut Saturday, and it can be watched on NESN following Boston’s game against the Anaheim Angels or on demand using NESN 360.

Jansen features in the premiere episode, where he chronicles his journey from a catcher in the minor leagues to a closer at the major-league level.

The three-time All-Star has worn No. 74 throughout his MLB career and kept the jersey when he signed with the Red Sox this past offseason. What fans might not know is the number holds a special meaning to the 14th-year closer.

“No. 74 is about my parents’ house,” Jansen told NESN’s Tom Caron. “There were times that we went through difficult times.”

“Seventy-four means everything for Kenley, because that’s where was he was raised,” his wife Gianni said. “They were about to lose their home, and Kenley just got (called) up and got his first paycheck. And he said he will pay his mom’s house off, so they don’t lose the house.”

“Seeing them, how close they were to losing the home we grew up in, don’t think about me. Think about my parents first and give them a hand to help them save the house,” Jansen said. “I will forever were 74.”