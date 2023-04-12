Sounds Like Bruins’ David Krejci Will Be Ready For Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1

David Krejci has missed the last five Bruins games and won’t travel to Montreal when Boston wraps up its regular season against the Canadiens.

The second-line center is dealing with a lower-body injury. Krejci returned to practice last week but left early due to discomfort. With one game left, and the Bruins comfortably waiting for their Stanley Cup playoff opponent, there’s really no need to rush Krejci back into the lineup.

“He’s a playoff-only guy,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena after Wednesday’s practice. “That’s what he told me.”

The Bruins punched their ticket to the playoffs in March and still, with two days left in the regular season, are the only NHL team to clinch their division. They’re blessed with depth up front and on the blue line, so they’re certainly not desperately waiting for Krejci’s return nor are they in a position that has them clinging to a playoff spot.

Game 1 of the first round likely will be Monday. Can fans expect to see Krejci suited up?

“He’ll be ready,” Montgomery told reporters.

The Bruins are dangerously close to getting 100% healthy with Derek Forbort and Nick Foligno both “checking boxes” in their recovery, which makes Boston an incredibly deep team for its playoff run. Plus, Krejci historically plays his best hockey when it comes to the playoffs, and any added rest he can get only will make him more dangerous.