Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward thought he would fill a certain role with the Oklahoma City Thunder after being dealt there at the NBA trade deadline by the Charlotte Hornets.

But things didn’t pan out how Hayward envisioned. And in the end, Hayward soured on his brief stint with the Thunder, who were bounced from the second round of the NBA playoffs Saturday night by the Dallas Mavericks.

“Obviously disappointing with how it all worked out,” Hayward told reporters Sunday, per The Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi. “This is not what I thought it would be. Certainly frustrating. But it is what it is.”

Hayward added: “I feel like as a player I have a lot to offer. I just wasn’t given much of an opportunity to do that, and I thought I was going to get that opportunity.”

Hayward isn’t the same type of player who was an All-Star during his final season with the Utah Jazz in 2016-17 or even the impact starter he was during three seasons with the Celtics. But the 34-year-old still expected to be a contributor off the bench for a young Thunder squad with NBA title aspirations.

Hayward played in 26 games for the Thunder in the regular season, averaging just 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.2 minutes, which was down from the 31.9 minutes per game he received with the Hornets.

Oklahoma City turned almost completely away from Hayward in the playoffs. Hayward played a total of 46 minutes in seven playoff games and scored zero points. He did not see the court in the final three games of the Thunder’s season.

“I think the minutes were certainly down and sporadic, obviously to a point where it was nonexistent,” Hayward said. “Then just when I was out there is limited touches, I would say.”

Hayward will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and given how his time went with Oklahoma City, it feels incredibly unlikely he sticks around with the Thunder.

That could open up the door for him to try to chase a ring elsewhere, perhaps even with the Celtics. But he would need to be willing to most likely take a minimum deal to return.