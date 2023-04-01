UConn Vs. Miami Live Stream: Watch Final Four Game Online, On TV

UConn’s dominant run through the NCAA Tournament meets a stiff test Saturday night at NGR Stadium with a Final Four matchup on tap against Miami.

The Huskies (29-8) have notched four wins of at least 15 points each to get to this point while Miami (29-7) came from behind against Texas in the Elite Eight to punch its ticket to the Final Four.

Playing on this elevated stage is nothing new for UConn, which is looking to claim its fifth national title since 1999. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are making their first-ever appearance in the Final Four under the guidance of head coach Jim Larrañaga.

The Huskies are 5.5-point favorites to advance to the national title game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch UConn take on Miami both online and on TV:

When: Saturday, April 1 at 8:49 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

