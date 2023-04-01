Drake Curse? Rapper Makes His Men’s Final Four Picks Tail his bets at your own risk by Jason Ounpraseuth 43 minutes ago

Drake will hope his luck in sports betting will turn around Saturday at the 2023 Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston will feature unexpected matchups in the Florida Atlantic Owls vs. the San Diego State Aztecs and the Miami Hurricanes vs. the UConn Huskies.

Jake Paul wasn’t happy Drake placed a bet on him after he lost his boxing bout against Tommy Fury, and the Grammy-Award winner has lost a lot of money on previous wagers. It’s gotten to a point where it’s become a meme, but everyone’s always interested to see who the rapper backs.

Drake revealed on his Instagram story he placed a sizeable wager on FAU and Miami to win outright with moneyline odds at +118 and +190, respectively. He bet $250,000 in Bitcoin that would pay out $1,580,500 in Bitcoin.

It appears the 36-year-old wanted to bet using his crypto assets because the prices he got were not great. The Owls are +125 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Hurricanes are +202 on the moneyline.

Granted, it’s not known where Drake was when he made these bets — likely outside of the United States — so you only can work with what you get depending on your location. But a bad bet still is a bad bet.

Tail Drake’s wagers at your own risk.