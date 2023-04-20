Watch Linus Ullmark Make Vezina-Worthy Robberies Vs. Panthers

Ullmark went full Vezina

by

2 hours ago

BOSTON — Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark will take home the 2023 Vezina Trophy, and he showed exactly why Wednesday night.

Ullmark made a number of absurd saves to keep the Florida Panthers off the board in the first period of their Game 2 matchup at TD Garden, robbing Eetu Luostarinen off a slick pass from Matthew Tkachuk and stonewalling Aleksander Barkov right before the final whistle blew in the period.

You can watch Ullmark’s magic below:

The 29-year-old made nine total saves in the period, going toe-to-toe with the impressive 12-save first period from Florida goalie Alex Lyon.

The Bruins and Panthers entered the first intermission tied at zero. You can watch the remainder of the game live on NESN or with NESN 360.

More Bruins:

Bruins Wrap: Panthers Surge Past Boston With Strong Third Period In Game 2
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox infielder Enmanuel Valdez
Previous Article

Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez Gets First MLB Hit In Debut Vs. Twins
Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk
Next Article

See How Bruins Stacked Up Five-On-Five Going Into Game 2

Picked For You

Related