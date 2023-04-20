Watch Linus Ullmark Make Vezina-Worthy Robberies Vs. Panthers

BOSTON — Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark will take home the 2023 Vezina Trophy, and he showed exactly why Wednesday night.

Ullmark made a number of absurd saves to keep the Florida Panthers off the board in the first period of their Game 2 matchup at TD Garden, robbing Eetu Luostarinen off a slick pass from Matthew Tkachuk and stonewalling Aleksander Barkov right before the final whistle blew in the period.

You can watch Ullmark’s magic below:

The 29-year-old made nine total saves in the period, going toe-to-toe with the impressive 12-save first period from Florida goalie Alex Lyon.

The Bruins and Panthers entered the first intermission tied at zero.