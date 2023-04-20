Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez Gets First MLB Hit In Debut Vs. Twins

The Boston Red Sox promoted prospect infielder Enmanuel Valdez prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

And the 24-year-old, making his Major League Baseball debut, wasted no time in tallying his first base hit.

In the bottom of the third inning, Valdez stepped into the batter’s box for his first big league at-bat, and found a hole in the middle infield, recording his first career base knock — a single off Twins pitcher Joe Ryan.

Watch Valdez record hit No. 1 here, courtesy of MLB Pipeline:

First knock in The Show for No. 17 @RedSox prospect Enmanuel Valdez ? pic.twitter.com/qVwO8YcsRu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 20, 2023

Valdez’s promotion from Triple-A comes following the hamstring injury to Christian Arroyo and the paternity list absence of Yu Change. Playing in 11 games with the Worcester WooSox to begin the 2023 season, Valdez batted .179 with one home run, three doubles and six RBIs.

Manager Alex Cora placed the right-handed hitter ninth in the lineup, getting the start at second base.