Alex Cora Offers Injury Updates On Garrett Whitlock, Red Sox Pitchers

The Red Sox pitching staff has a number of arms on the shelf, and it seems manager Alex Cora believes it will remain that way for a bit.

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen, who was dealing with back tightness after Saturday’s ninth-inning performance, remains unavailable entering Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Cora told reporters prior to 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Jansen was held out of Sunday and Monday’s games, as well.

Cora also told reporters how Garrett Whitlock, who was placed on the injured list Friday with a nerve issue that causes numbness in his right arm, is undergoing more testing Tuesday. Cora and the club initially hoped Whitlock would miss just two starts, but his return now is a bit more up in the air.

Additionally, James Paxton will have another rehab start in Triple-A Worcester on Friday and there is no timeline on whether he’ll be called up to Boston.

“He needs it,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Smith, referencing how Paxton is hoping to see his mechanics match his overall health. “He’s getting close. But mechanic-wise he doesn’t feel he’s there yet and why not?”

On the positive side, the Red Sox did receive better news about injured outfielder Adam Duvall.