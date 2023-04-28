Red Sox Place Garrett Whitlock On IL, Recall Brayan Bello

Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock received tough news Friday.

Boston announced it placed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow ulnar neuritis. The move was made retroactive to April 25. Brayan Bello, who was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, was recalled to fill in for Whitlock. The move coincided with the Red Sox claiming Justin Garza off waivers and placing the former Los Angeles Angels pitcher in Triple-A.

The 26-year-old started the 2023 Major League Baseball season on the IL due to recovery from hip surgery. He was reinstated to the 40-man roster on April 11 and has started three games this season. His last start was against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 22. He pitched four innings and recorded one strikeout. He also gave up five runs off eight hits.

Bello’s move to Triple-A Worcester surprised fans, but manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom explained the move was due to the state of the roster and not because of the 23-year-old’s development. Boston’s starting pitching staff was filled up with Tanner Houck making a strong case for himself, and Whitlock was a relied upon starter, as well.

The second-year pitcher’s last start was against the Brewers on April 23, where he went 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, and Bello gave up three runs off five hits.

Whitlock was scheduled to start Saturday against the Guardians, but that spot likely will go to Bello. However, Cora has not confirmed what Boston’s rotation will be against Cleveland at Fenway Park.