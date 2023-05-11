Boston Pride Sign Northeastern University Standout Alina Müller

Northeastern University forward Alina Müller signed a one-year contract Thursday with the Boston Pride for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier Hockey Federation season.

Müller led the Huskies to their sixth Hockey East Tournament championship in 2022-23, as the Swiss native recorded 27 goals and 33 assists in 38 games this season. She became Northeastern’s all-time leading points and assists leader by scoring 98 goals and 156 assists over 159 games played in her career.

“Boston is my second home. After five years as a Husky, I was not ready to leave yet. I cannot wait to start my professional career playing for the Pride,” said Müller per the Pride’s website. “I am super excited to represent Boston alongside some of the best players in the world and help the organization win more championships. I am very proud that I can make my dream a reality. None of this would be possible without the people behind me, especially my family. Go Pride!”

The three-time Hockey East Tournament MVP and five-time Hockey East All-Star, earned recognition on the national stage as well representing the Swiss National Team. Müller won a bronze medal with Switzerland at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The Pride lost two key players to free agency Wednesday and Müller, who scored 52 goals and 38 assists for 90 points in 72 national-level games, will help fill the void for the three-time Isobel Cup champions when the PHF season gets underway.