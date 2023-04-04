Boston Pride’s Loren Gabel, Corinne Schroeder Win PHF Awards

The Boston Pride’s season ended in disappointing fashion, but two of their players have been rewarded for the campaign they put together.

The Premier Hockey Federation on Tuesday announced that Loren Gabel and Corinne Schroeder won Newcomer of the Year and Rookie of the Year, respectively. This is the first time a member of the Pride has been selected for the Newcomer or Rookie of the Year awards.

Congratulations to the 2023 PHF Rookie of the Year: Corinne Schroeder ?@CoriSchroeder30 | @TheBostonPride pic.twitter.com/ws6m2jkm8c — PHF (@PHF) April 4, 2023

It’s no surprise to see Gabel and Schroeder earn some hardware. Gabel won the PHF’s scoring title after amassing 20 goals on the season. The forward also led the league with 40 points and matched the PHF single-season record. Gabel also was named a finalist for Most Valuable Player and Outstanding Player of the Year.

Corinne Schroeder are you serious?! ? pic.twitter.com/IGJi917837 — PHF (@PHF) December 18, 2022

“It is an honor to be the recipient of the PHF Newcomer of the Year award,? Gabel said, per a press release from the PHF. “I want to thank my teammates, coaching staff, support staff, and the organization as a whole. My first year in the PHF was an amazing experience and it was awesome to be part of such a great organization.”

To say Schroeder was incredible for the Pride would be an understatement. The rookie goalie led the PHF with a 1.67 goals-against average, .955 save percentage, 19 wins and set a new PHF record with seven shutouts.