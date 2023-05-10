Boston Pride Lose Two Key Players To Montreal Force In PHF Free Agency

The Boston Pride lost a pair of players Wednesday when the Montreal Forced signed Corinne Schroeder and Elizabeth Giguère.

The Pride, who were swept out of the Isobel Cup semifinal by the Minnesota Whitecaps, rostered both players last year en route to a dominant regular season. Schroeder, who was named the Premier Hockey Federation’s Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year, had an incredible year between the pipes for Boston.

The goalie led the PHF with a 1.67 goals-against average, .955 save percentage, 19 wins and set a new league record with seven shutouts.

Giguère played in 18 games for the Pride and amassed six goals and 16 assists and was a force (no pun intended) whenever she was on the ice.

The duo will join the PHF’s newest expansion team in Montreal. The Force finished the 2022-23 season with an 8-14-2 record, but figure to improve on that next year — especially with the additions of Schroeder and Giguère, on top of re-signing of Ann-Sophie Bettez and Alexandra Labelle who were two of their top scorers.

It’s a big loss for the Pride, but there still is a lot of offseason left to make moves in order to have another successful season.