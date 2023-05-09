Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Received This Gift From Tom Brady

Jayson Tatum received a new jersey to add to his collection, but it’s none a basketball one.

The Boston Celtics star shared on his Instagram story that future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady sent him an autographed No. 12 New England Patriots jersey with a message that reads, “L.F.G. I love watching you play! Good luck. 7X SB champ.”

It’s unclear why Brady decided to send the jersey along to Tatum, but maybe it will serve as some extra motivation for the four-time NBA All-Star as the Celtics prepare for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Brady knows a thing or two about how intense the playoffs can be and also has a lot of experience winning championships. The legendary signal-caller, who retired back in February, won seven Super Bowl rings — six with the Patriots — over the course of his 23-year NFL career.

The Celtics were half a second shy of taking a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center, but they’re ready to put that behind them and shift their focus to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.