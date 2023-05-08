Celtics Notes: Al Horford Backs Joe Mazzulla’s Timeout Strategy After Game 4 Loss

Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics walked off the floor at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday with a gut-wrenching 116-115 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Mazzulla also left the game with two timeouts still in his pocket.

As he has done for a large majority of this season, the Celtics head coach bucked the NBA coaching trend and decided not to call a timeout on Boston’s final play of the extra frame, which came after a defensive lapse led to James Harden’s go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with 19 seconds left.

Despite the Celtics wasting precious time to get into their action and ultimately costing Marcus Smart, who just barely didn’t get his 3-point shot off in time, Mazzulla didn’t regret his decision about holding onto his timeouts. Al Horford didn’t second-guess Mazzulla, either, supporting his coach as his timeout strategy once again got magnified in the playoffs

“We’ve been doing it all year. We feel confident in that,” Horford told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “I felt like it was the right thing. The momentum was there. Jayson (Tatum) had the ball in his hands, making a great play. Smart would have caught it a half-second earlier, it would have be been down. I’m not getting too hung up on that play.”

Like Mazzulla, Horford believed the Celtics didn’t get into their play early enough. But the Celtics big man certainly didn’t have any issues with the play design despite it coming somewhat on the fly and without the benefit of Mazzulla talking it over in a huddle during a timeout.

“It’s frustrating,” Horford said. “(Tatum) was trying to make a play. We were just a little too late. But I felt like it was the right play.”