Celtics Received Odd Response To Jayson Tatum-P.J. Tucker No-Call

The Boston Celtics only have themselves to blame for their Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, collapsing over the final few minutes to end things on a sour note.

There was also a little injury added to that insult.

As the clock ticked down with just over five minutes remaining in regulation, the Celtics took a two-point lead on a Malcolm Brogdon bucket in transition. While all that was going on, 76ers forward P.J. Tucker took a wild swing in the general direction of a streaking Jayson Tatum, catching the four-time All-Star directly in the, well… you know.

The Celtics and 76ers got into it after P.J. Tucker accidentally hit Tatum. pic.twitter.com/bzSwZuanls — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 2, 2023

The absurd swing cleared the benches for a classic NBA talking-really-close-to-the-opponent-but-not-doing-anything match, before things eventually cleared up and everyone went their merry way. What didn’t come from the moment was a foul call on Tucker, which drew confusion from Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

“They said they couldn’t review it just because we wanted them too,” Mazzulla said Tuesday, per NBC Sports Boston video. “I don’t know, that’s just what we were told. They can’t review something just because (we) want it reviewed, so I guess they didn’t see it.”

Did Mazzulla explain to the officials that Tatum was very clearly hit below the belt by a non-basketball act?