76ers’ Joel Embiid Took ‘Step Forward’ Ahead Of Game 2 Vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers held their own without Joel Embiid in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, snagging some early momentum.

Embiid, who’s nominated for NBA MVP honors, participated in team practice alongside 76ers teammates before Game 1 but appeared to be in noticeable pain, struggling to fire off mid-range jumpers without limping. This, to no surprise, ruled the six-time All-Star out for the series opener in Boston, and according to 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, that status likely will carry over into Wednesday night’s Game 2 matchup.

“There’s no change in his status,” Rivers told reporters Tuesday, per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic. “I’m assuming it’s ‘doubtful’ or I don’t even know what the words are. Whatever they are, they haven’t changed, to be honest. But he’s working out today. He’s over there with some of our guys right now. And I’ll get the report when he gets back. But the fact that he’s doing that is a step forward for sure.”

It’s been a while since Embiid suited up for playoff action, last appearing in Game 3 before suffering the knee injury midway through the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1, which has since sidelined him for nearly two weeks. The 29-year-old was averaging 20 points with 11.3 rebounds just after averaging a career-high 33.1 points with 10.2 rebounds in the regular season.

Rivers, who successfully relied on Philadelphia’s small-ball gameplan in Game 1, expects there to be some rotational shifts upon Embiid’s much-anticipated return to the court.

“When he does come back, if that’s Game 2, Game 3, whenever he comes back, he’s gonna be tired and we’re gonna have to monitor that as well,” Rivers explained. “That’ll be a new thing to throw in probably our substitutions and rotations would have to change.”