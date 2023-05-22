Celtics Wrap: Boston Wilt To Heat In Blowout Game 3 Defeat

The Boston Celtics had absolutely no answer for the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night and were dealt a 128-102 drubbing at Kaseya Center.

The Celtics have fallen into an insurmountable 3-0 series hole — no team in NBA history has ever overcome such a deficit in a best-of-seven series.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Heat have completely broken the Celtics.

The Celtics have been a shell of themselves in this series, especially Sunday with the Heat running them out of the building. And it comes on both ends of the court. Miami eviscerated a Boston defense that showed zero resistance as the Heat shot 56.8% from the floor for the game. This time it wasn’t Jimmy Butler alone carving up the Celtics, either. Instead, Miami’s supporting cast led by Gabe Vincent torched the Celtics time and time again.

The defensive play is vastly different compared to what the Celtics displayed last year under Ime Udoka. The Celtics and Joe Mazzulla made it clear after losing to the Golden State Warriors that they were prioritizing offense over defense and it certainly shows.

Boston’s offense was just as bad as it put up its lowest-scoring output of the playoffs in the first half. The Celtics spacing looks way off and the Heat have taken away what Boston does best, which is shoot 3-pointers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were the poster boys for the Celtics’ 3-point woes as they combined to hit 1-of-14 shots from beyond the arc.