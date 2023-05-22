Celtics’ Implosion Vs. Heat Encapsulation Of Infuriating Team

With their season on the line in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Sunday night, arguably the most maddening team in sports had their most infuriating performance. The Green, appropriately wearing their Funeral Blacks, got absolutely punked in South Beach.

They lost 128-102 in an embarrassing contest they once trailed by 33 points. And that was when their starters were on the floor.

Miami, who started the postseason in the NBA Play-In Tournament, now holds a 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Heat are one win from the NBA Finals. The Celtics are one loss away from the offseason. According to ESPN Stats & Information, NBA teams are 0-149 when trailing 3-0 in a best-of-seven. It?s never been done. And don?t expect these Celtics to be the first to do it.

Mental toughness isn?t exactly their calling card, after all. Their unwillingness to play with the same intensity and desire as the less-talented Heat, as has been the case all series, again was on display. It traveled from TD Garden to Kaseya Center.

“The lack of mental toughness, it’s embarrassing,” the typically outspoken Charles Barkley said on the TNT broadcast when the Celtics trailed 61-46 at the half, proceeding to express how he felt bad for Celtics greats like Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, M.L. Carr and others. “That was embarrassing as a Celtics fan.”

Green Teamers surely will sign off on Sir Charles’ assessment.

During the third quarter, fellow TNT analyst Reggie Miller commented how the Celtics showed no fight. Sitting right next to Miller, Stan Van Gundy confirmed it looked like the Celtics quit.

Sure did.