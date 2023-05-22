Charles Barkley Rips Celtics For ‘Humiliating’ Game 3 Loss To Heat

The Boston Celtics were a laughingstock in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals series with the Miami Heat on Sunday night, and Charles Barkley didn’t let them off the hook.

Known for never holding back from speaking his mind, Barkley unloaded after the Celtics humiliated themselves with a mediocre effort in the 128-102 blowout loss, putting Boston in an 0-3 deficit with its season hanging on a thread.

Barkley, alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, interviewed Miami guard Gabe Vincent, who tried to give Boston some credit, but Barkley wasn’t having it. He questioned (rightfully so) Vincent’s analysis of what the Celtics were in the shameful playoff defeat.

“Clearly you didn’t watch the game tonight,” Barkley told Vincent, as seen on TNT’s postgame coverage. “Talking about well coached and don’t lay down? Hey, go look at the tape again.”

Barkley added: “I don’t even think you mind losing, but that was humiliating.”

NNAMDI FEELIN IT! New career high with 29 points! pic.twitter.com/LctuPGHnOz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2023

The Celtics were the ultimate failures, suffering their worst loss of the season, giving the Heat all the momentum necessary to put them one game away from the NBA Finals, while putting forth no fight. Boston accepts its fate and it was noticeable as early as the second quarter.