Joel Embiid Named NBA MVP; Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Finished 4th

The NBA has a new MVP.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was named the 2022-23 NBA MVP on Tuesday night, edging out finalists Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo by a wider margin to finally get over the hump after finishing as the runner-up to Jokic in each of the last two years.

Embiid led the NBA in points per game (33.1) while averaging a tremendous 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his 66 games. He received 73 first-place votes, with Jokic earning 15 and Antetokounmpo 12. Embiid became the fifth 76er to take home the award, joining Allen Iverson (2001), Moses Malone (1983), Julius Erving (1981) and Wilt Chamberlain (1960; 1966-`1968).

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum finished just outside the finalists, earning 89 of 100 fourth-place votes.

Embiid has not played since Game 3 of the 76ers’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets, struggling through a knee injury that has sidelined him for two games. Philadelphia hasn’t exactly missed him, winning both of those games. It is expected that he will continue to remain sidelined through Game 2 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.