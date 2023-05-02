Bruins Star David Pastrnak Reveals He Played Through Injury In Playoffs

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The irony of the situation wasn’t lost on Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak.

After having a good bill of health in the regular season to allow him to notch an eye-popping 61 goals, Pastrnak revealed Tuesday during exit-interview day at Warrior Ice Arena that he suffered a shoulder injury just seconds into getting onto the ice for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers.

“I was healthy the whole year,” Pastrnak said. “First game, first shift (an injury happens).”

Pastrnak felt the ailment limited his production as he didn’t register a point in three out of four games following the series opener. And not being able to give the Bruins everything he had for the majority of the series weighed on Pastrnak.

“This sport, you can’t be healthy all the time,” Pastrnak said. “It’s definitely painful to not be able to give your 100% and play my game for the series, especially after the year I had. And I’ve been healthy and I know what I can do when I’m healthy.”

Pastrnak said his health improved into the latter stages of the series and he got over the mental hurdles it caused him. It was evident from his on-ice play, too. The 26-year-old winger netted two goals in Game 6, including a ridiculous tally that will be a permanent fixture on Pastrnak’s highlight reel for the totality of his career, while also potting a go-ahead goal in the third period of Game 7. Pastrnak finished the series tied for the team lead in goals with five.

Pastrnak added the injury he battled through will not require any offseason surgery.