Bruins’ Newest Additions Loved Playing In Boston, Open To Staying

BRIGHTON, Mass. — It’s been a tough couple of days for the Bruins organization and their fans. After their historic season ended Sunday following the heartbreaking loss in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers, players and fans are left to ponder what could have been and what is to come.

Two players, in particular, will have a decision to make about their futures — Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Both forwards were acquired prior to the trade deadline and made an immediate impact while donning the Spoked-B. The only black cloud hanging over the move from general manager Don Sweeney is that both players will be unrestricted free agents following the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Will Hathaway and Bertuzzi become rentals, or will Sweeney be able to work some magic under the current salary cap and get them to re-sign in Boston?

Hathaway said Tuesday he had yet to meet with management during exit-interview day at Warrior Ice Arena, but had a lot to think about regarding if Boston could become home in the seasons to come.

“I haven’t really had the chance to put much thought into it,” Hathaway said. “There’s going to be a lot of time and emotion that goes into that decision. And I think that will come when the dust kind of settles here.”

Hathaway acknowledged that he has loved his time in Boston and how his new teammates made him feel welcome from the get-go.