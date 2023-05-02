Bruins’ Newest Additions Loved Playing In Boston, Open To Staying

BRIGHTON, Mass. — It’s been a tough couple of days for the Bruins organization and their fans. After their historic season ended Sunday following the heartbreaking loss in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers, players and fans are left to ponder what could have been and what is to come.
Two players, in particular, will have a decision to make about their futures — Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi.
Both forwards were acquired prior to the trade deadline and made an immediate impact while donning the Spoked-B. The only black cloud hanging over the move from general manager Don Sweeney is that both players will be unrestricted free agents following the end of the 2022-2023 season.
Will Hathaway and Bertuzzi become rentals, or will Sweeney be able to work some magic under the current salary cap and get them to re-sign in Boston?
Hathaway said Tuesday he had yet to meet with management during exit-interview day at Warrior Ice Arena, but had a lot to think about regarding if Boston could become home in the seasons to come.
“I haven’t really had the chance to put much thought into it,” Hathaway said. “There’s going to be a lot of time and emotion that goes into that decision. And I think that will come when the dust kind of settles here.”
Hathaway acknowledged that he has loved his time in Boston and how his new teammates made him feel welcome from the get-go.
“I’ve loved every minute I’ve been here,” Hathaway said. “The group of guys here is incredible. The organization has treated me so well. I feel very lucky to be here.”
Hathaway added he would contact his agent in the upcoming weeks to discuss his options heading into free agency.
“There’s no rush right now,” the 31-year-old said. “And I think we all are the ones caught off guard. So that decision hasn’t really been put in front of everyone. I’ve loved it here. Like I said, it’s going to be one of those things where it’s going to take both sides to come to an agreement and talk, and that just hasn’t happened yet. It’s way too soon.”
Like Hathaway, Bertuzzi said the topic of re-singing in Boston hasn’t been brought to the table.
“No, nothing yet. Just end of the year meetings. Just kind of going over how I played, how I liked it,” Bertuzzi said. “Just keep it at that for right now.”
Bertuzzi became a fan favorite during his short time in Boston and earned the praise of his teammates and coaching staff throughout his first-ever Stanley Cup playoffs.
“I haven’t really thought about it honestly too much. It’s kind of been a whirlwind here two days after,” Bertuzzi said. “Talk with some family and then go from there.”
It is unknown if the pesky-winger will re-sign in Boston or land somewhere else but he said he and his family have enjoyed their time in Beantown and wouldn’t rule out staying in the city.
“Yeah, we loved it. Honestly, we had such a blast,” Bertuzzi said. “We were in the North End. Ate pasta every day. Went for walks. We had a lot of fun, and we enjoyed it here. We could definitely see it.”
Fans will have to wait and see how things shake out for Hathaway and Bertuzzi and if Sweeney will attempt to re-sign the forwards prior to the start of free agency on July 1.