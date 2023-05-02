Malcolm Brogdon Feels Celtics Need To ‘Send A Message’ In Game 2 Vs. 76ers

BOSTON — The Celtics didn’t get off on the right foot, falling in brutal fashion to the 76ers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series Monday night.

The 76ers came out motivated, matching Boston’s offensive intensity and making the Celtics pay for some crucial mistakes down the line. Without the assistance of MVP contender Joel Embiid, Philadelphia found its identity in playing small ball. Meanwhile, the Celtics struggled yet again to closeout, costing them a 1-0 series lead.

Nevertheless, Malcolm Brogdon, who committed a costly turnover in the fourth quarter, isn’t hitting the panic button after just one game.

“Concerned? No, I’m not concerned. But I do have a level of, I guess awareness,” Brogdon explained. “We gotta be ready. We gotta come out ready. We gotta come out and send a message next game. I really think that’s the key.”

Brodgon’s miscue — which was his only turnover — ultimately overshadowed another solid night in which he played reserve unit leader, scoring 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting with three rebounds and three assists. But to be fair, it wasn’t all on Brogdon.

Much like in Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks, the Celtics looked content. They allowed Philadelphia’s alternative scoring options — De’Anthony Melton and Tyrese Maxey — to sneakily sprinkle some crucial offensive production, positioning James Harden to knock down the game’s biggest basket, which he did.

“It really comes down to playing hard and finishing the game and finishing quarters the right way,” Brogdon said.