Celtics Reflect On Miscues From Agonizing Game 1 Loss To 76ers

BOSTON — The Celtics were dealt a deflating blow to begin their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the 76ers on Monday night.

Granted, this one was solely on them.

With news of Joel Embiid’s absence breaking over an hour before tipoff in Game 1, the Celtics were already at an advantage. They didn’t need to worry about guarding one of the league’s biggest front-court threats and they had home-court advantage, leaving Philadelphia cornered to figure out how they’d adapt against a healthy Celtics team. The picture-perfect scenario, right? Well, not exactly.

The 76ers looked hungrier, most notably in the second half, hanging around until the very end and handing the Celtics a gut-wrenching 119-115 loss. Philadelphia also left the Celtics looking back with some regret, reflecting on areas in which they could improve to prevent a repeat in Game 2.

“I have to be better, I gotta be better,” head coach Joe Mazzulla said. “Just certain play callings, get our spacing right. That’s an area I’ll definitely get better at. … We just have to do a good job of showing help, being shifted and getting back. Guarding their role guys better, especially in the second unit, whether it’s (De’Anthony) Melton or (Georges) Niang, not giving them open looks.”

The Celtics fell into a lackadaisical rhythm at the worst possible time, allowing the 76ers to shoot 9-of-18 in the final frame, which also included four successful 3-point attempts, not to mention to nail-in-the-coffin, courtesy of James Harden’s 45-point masterpiece.

“I think at times we were caught in between the two-on-one, where we could’ve shot it and had a good look but tried to get a great look,” Mazzulla explained. “And sometimes in situations like that when we’re scrambling, you just can’t pass up good looks. So it’s a little bit on me and it’s a little bit of just we gotta have the freedom to just shoot the ball, knock down open shots.”