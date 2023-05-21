Red Sox Wrap: Michael Wacha Stumps Boston’s Lineup In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox failed to extend their winning streak after falling to the San Diego Padres, 7-0, in their series finale at Petco Park on Sunday.

The Red Sox dropped to 26-21 on the season while the Padres improved to 21-26.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox had no answers, especially for former Boston pitcher Michael Wacha.

Wacha, who led Boston’s rotation for the better part of last season, made his first appearance against his former club and dominated. The right-hander kept the Red Sox scoreless after they scored 10 combined runs in the last two games against the Padres, putting San Diego in a picture-perfect position to avoid a sweep. The Padres also opened the game by tagging Boston starter Corey Kluber for four runs in the first inning.

The Red Sox lineup recorded seven hits, one for extra bases, and drew three walks while striking out nine times against San Diego pitchers, failing to push across a run. Five Red Sox batters went hitless as Boston went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position as it stranded eight runners on the base path.

Boston’s win streak ended at four games.