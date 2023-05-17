NBA Prospect Thrilled After Ime Udoka, Rockets Plummet In Draft Lottery

NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama is expected to be taken No. 1 overall in this year’s upcoming draft.

That’s been established; therefore, pending some out-of-the-sky trade, Wembanyama’s awaiting his official welcome to the San Antonio Spurs. It also eliminated the chances that the 19-year-old would join Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets, who plunged at No. 4 despite being tied with the highest odds of finishing atop heading into the lottery.

But Wembanyama doesn’t seem bothered one bit.

In fact, during last night’s broadcast, the French native himself appeared thrilled at the idea of not playing for Udoka and the Rockets. After Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum revealed that Houston would be selecting fourth, Wembanyama grinned and pumped his fist in celebratory fashion.

Watch Wembanyama’s hilarious (but understandable) reaction here, courtesy of Complex:

Victor Wembanyama?s reaction when he realized he wouldn?t be a Houston Rocket ? pic.twitter.com/WSsfcjWydq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 17, 2023

The 7-foot-2 phenom averaged 21.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 47% from the field in 34 games played for Betclic Élite of the LBN Pro A league in France.