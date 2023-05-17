Paul Pierce Gives Prediction For Celtics-Heat East Finals

Paul Pierce certainly isn’t turning his back on the Celtics with Boston in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

The Celtics legend is unsurprisingly putting his full support behind the Green as he gave his prediction for the series. And Pierce thinks the Celtics will make pretty quick work of the Heat before moving on to the NBA Finals. Pierce tweeted out that he believes the Celtics will take care of business in five games.

Celtics in 5 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 17, 2023

The vote of confidence from Pierce was endorsed by another well-known Boston athlete. Former New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was in attendance for Boston’s Game 7 beatdown of the Philadelphia 76ers, is ready to cheer on the Celtics as well in a response to Pierce’s tweet.

The Celtics are seen as overwhelming favorites in the series as evidenced by ESPN analytics giving Boston an insane edge to advance past the Heat and make a second straight appearance in the NBA Finals.

But those analytics have been wrong in the past — just look at last year’s Finals matchup with the Golden State Warriors — and the underdog Heat have all the confidence that they can continue their Cinderella run.