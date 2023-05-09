Red Sox Reliever Opens Up About Improbable MLB Journey

The Boston Red Sox might have hit the nail on the head with relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino.

But before landing a big league bullpen spot, Bernardino underwent several employment hurdles, which even included losing a job at a Popeye’s restaurant once upon a time. Fast forward to 2023 and Bernardino’s gradually improving as one of the most reliable arms in manager Alex Cora’s bullpen this season.

“It’s funny I actually got fired from my construction job because I crashed the truck on the way on the worksite,” Bernardino said Monday, per MLB Network Radio video. “Even like one of my first jobs, at Popeye’s, I got fired. … It’s a good thing I have baseball because if it wasn’t for baseball I don’t have much of an option outside.”

Within the first month of the season, the Red Sox claimed Bernardino off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and then optioned the left-hander to Triple-A Worcester, where he didn’t stay very long. Bernardino was recalled to the big leagues just six days after being sent to the minors with the Red Sox undergoing some early-season injuries to their pitching staff.

The 31-year-old even revealed a story that spoke to just how much of a hustler he was before getting the chance to take a big league mound.

“With the (Cleveland Guardians), I walked into the spring training facility during spring training when I wasn’t part of the team,” Bernardino said. “I lived in Phoenix at the time and I would look up who the farm directors were for that team. And I would go in there, say, ‘I’m a player,’ get past security, then go up to the front desk. … I met with (James Harris, assistant general manager), he gave me an opportunity to throw a bullpen the next day and then they signed me.”

Bernardino has allowed just one earned run through 8 1/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen while striking out six while walking one thus far with the Red Sox. And while it’s still early, Bernardino has given Boston plenty of reason to continue calling upon him in the later innings.