Red Sox Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Garners Honor After Stellar Week

Marcelo Mayer made things easy on those who determine the South Atlantic League Player of the Week. They would have been hard-pressed to find anyone else who had a better week than the top prospect of the Boston Red Sox.

Mayer earned the honors Monday after tearing the cover off the baseball for High-A Greenville once the calendar flipped to May. The 20-year-old shortstop batted .516 (16-for-31) with a 1.516 OPS to go along with three home runs, six doubles and 12 RBIs over the past week.

Marcelo Mayer. SAL Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/35lVdDi16i — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) May 8, 2023

Mayer capped off the tremendous stretch with a 4-for-4 showing Sunday, which included the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline blasting a solo home run to center field. A day earlier, he had amassed a career-high with five RBIs.

The scorching-hot performances have led to Mayer batting .337 with four home runs and 23 RBIs through 23 games on the season. He also ranks second at the High-A level with 15 extra-base hits.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound middle infielder had plenty of hype surrounding him when the Red Sox selected him fourth overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. And with the week Mayer just had, he’s not only living up to the hype, but fueling it as fans await his arrival in the big leagues.