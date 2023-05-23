Tom Brady Set To Join Raiders Ownership Pending NFL Approval

NFL legend Tom Brady is continuing his post-playing career plans, undergoing his latest business venture with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

Brady purchased a minority stake in the Raiders, making him a limited partner in the organization, which is now awaiting league approval.

“We have come to an agreement for Tom Brady to become a partner in the Radiers and we have submitted it to the NFL for approval,” majority owner Mark Davis said, according to Paul Guttierrez of ESPN. “We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders and it’s exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner.”

The others were George Halas and Jerry Richardson.

Even before putting an end to his 23-year career following seven Super Bowl titles, Brady quickly expressed interest in getting a stake in NFL team ownership. Reports suggested that Brady was near an agreement in 2022 with the Miami Dolphins to become a part owner.

This isn’t Brady’s first go at getting a hand in team ownership. He’s already purchased a Major League Pickleball expansion team back in October and also became a minority owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, which Davis also owns.

Rest assured Brady’s wallets will be fine. Brady has a 10-year, $375 million broadcasting agreement with FOX Sports as he plans to be in the booth starting in 2024.