Everything Bill Belichick Said About Patriots’ Loss Of OTA Practices

FOXBORO, Mass. — A violation of the NFL’s offseason training regulations resulted in two lost spring practices for the New England Patriots and a five-figure fine for Bill Belichick.

On Wednesday, Belichick addressed the Patriots’ punishment for the first time.

“Good to get back on the field here today,” the head coach said before New England’s third organized team activities practice. “We had a situation with some scheduling in Phase 2. Got that all worked out, so it’s good to be back out there.”

Belichick wouldn’t divulge much more on the topic, offering the same response to multiple follow-up questions.

“It’s in the past,” he said. “We’ve moved on. Looking forward to getting out on the field today.”

The sanctions stemmed from “special teams workshops” organized by Patriots assistant Joe Judge earlier this month that resulted in players exceeding the NFL-mandated limit of four hours per day at the team facility. The Patriots viewed those informal meetings as voluntary — as all team activities must be at this stage of the offseason — but because they were listed on an internal team schedule, the NFL Players Association contended that they could be construed as mandatory.

The league agreed, and the Patriots were docked two of their 10 OTAs practices (originally scheduled for last Thursday and this Tuesday). Belichick also was fined $50,000. The NFL could have hit Belichick with a $100,000 fine and levied a financial penalty against the team, as well, but chose not to.