Bill Belichick Has Predictable Answer To DeAndre Hopkins Question

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick played the hits during his first press conference since the Patriots started organized team activities.

New England’s head coach dodged questions about his team’s latest controversy, reiterated that no jobs are guaranteed — including Mac Jones’ — and had a few tense exchanges with reporters. He also gave a predictable answer to a question about receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who now is free to sign with any team following last week’s release from the Arizona Cardinals.

“Not gonna comment on any players that aren’t on this team,” Belichick said.

So, what are the chances of Hopkins landing in Foxboro?

Belichick long has admired the five-time Pro Bowler, who racked up six campaigns of over 1,000 receiving yards in his first 10 seasons. Multiple reports indicate the Patriots showed interest in Hopkins before his release, and will do so again now that he’s a free agent.

Still, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills reportedly are the front-runners for Hopkins, with teams like the Patriots potentially forced to overpay if they want to add the 30-year-old. For those reasons and others, top insiders doubt New England will make a serious run at Hopkins.

Despite missing six games last season due to a suspension, Hopkins finished with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.